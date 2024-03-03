5 injured after SUV hits large rocks, flips on Highway 101 in Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. — A sports utility vehicle driving on Highway 101 late Saturday night flipped over after hitting large rocks, injuring five people inside.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the SUV was traveling northbound on HWY 101 half a mile towards the Gaviota Tunnel when the incident occurred. SBCFD say large rocks were on the road prior to the accident.

The five inside the SUV were all adults, which included two males and three females, according to SBCFD Spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck says, the group were able to get out of the SUV and all sustained minor to moderate injuries. Two ambulances arrived to the scene and transported the group to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical treatment.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The SBCFD and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m.

The large rocks that fell into the road of HWY 101 caused another vehicle to sustain damage. While SBCFD did not say how many were inside the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

CHP and the California Department of Transportation closed one lane to remove debris from the road.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.