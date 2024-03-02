Why sand berms in Ventura County’s coastline will be removed

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Ventura, Oxnard, the Ventura County Fire Department and California State Parks are teaming up to support the removal of sand berms along the county's coastline.

The deconstruction of the berms is due in part to protect the approaching nesting season of the federally protected Western Snowy Plover, which begins March 15th and ends September 15th.

According to a City of Ventura spokesperson, the deconstruction process may span to approximately five days, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Heavy machinery, including three Ventura County Fire dozers and supporting beach grading equipment from the City of Oxnard and State Parks, will be working in conjunction to clear debris ahead of spreading sand along the coastline.

To recall, the sand berms were built on December 28, 2023, as a response to risks posed by high surf and storm surges, spanning 0.75 miles in Ventura and two miles in Oxnard.

The city of Ventura says the removal of the sand berms ensures the preservation of natural habitat and the safety of the Western Snowy Plover and local wildlife.

“The delicate balance between environmental conservation and public safety is paramount to us all," said Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder. "The removal and redistribution of sand along the beaches is a collaborative effort and essential in fostering a conducive environment for the protection and preservation of vulnerable species."

Community members are urged to stay clear of the designated work areas to ensure a safe, smooth and efficient sand berm removal process.

For more information about the Western Snowy Plover, please visit the California State Parks website.