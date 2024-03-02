Man fatally struck by car in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. — A man was fatally struck by a single vehicle in Atascadero Friday night, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on El Camino Real near the intersection of San Gabriel Road, say the APD.

Atascadero police and fire crews responded to the incident. Upon arrival, APD say, they found a man unresponsive.

According to the APD, the man had succumbed to his injuries.

El Camino Real was closed in the area for almost two hours while APD's traffic investigator and patrol officers photographed and processed the scene of the fatal incident.

Regarding the driver who struck the now deceased man, the APD say alcohol and drugs have been ruled out.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the Department will be working diligently to gather and review evidence, interview witnesses, and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision," said the APD. "Factors such as vehicle speed, weather and road conditions, and pedestrian right-of-way will all be carefully analyzed to establish a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident."

The identity of the man killed is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.