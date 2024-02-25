Highway 150 closed from Mira Monte to Ventura-Santa Barbara County line

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the California Department of Transportation, Highway 150 is closed, from Mira Monte to the Ventura-Santa Barbara County line.

Caltrans District 7 says, full closures were made for both the eastbound and westbound of HWY 150, which is also known as Casitas Pass Road, due to dirt and rockslide removal.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 7

According to Caltrans District 7, the closures starts from Santa Ana Road in Mira Monte, Ventura County and ends just before entering Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County near Stanley Park Road and Gobernador Canyon Road.

At this time Caltrans District 7 says, there is no estimated time for reopening HWY 150.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 7

To check for updates visit Caltrans QuickMap.