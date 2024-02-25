Skip to Content
2 crashes on Highway 101 in Ventura County, 1 person hospitalized

Highway 101 traffic in Carpinteria after 2 separate car collisions in Ventura County.
Courtesy: Caltrans
Courtesy: Caltrans
By
Published 2:53 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Two separate car crashes occurred on Highway 101, involving at least five cars, with one person hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the separate car collisions were reported on southbound HWY 101, at approximately 12:53 p.m., including an alleged hit and run.

Courtesy: Caltrans

CHP says, a helicopter was requested for a critical injury on the highway. AM 1590 KVTA reported on X, the helicopter shut down all lanes in order to land and take the person injured to the Ventura County Medical Center.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., traffic was backed up on HWY 101 from La Conchita near the Sea Cliff exit to Carpinteria near Rincon road exit.

We will update this article as more information comes in.

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

