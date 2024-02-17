Free emergency parking activated in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — There will be free parking available in downtown Santa Barbara, beginning Sunday, due to an incoming storm.

According to the City of Santa Barbara, the free parking is for residents who live in flood-prone areas.

City officials say parking will be available on the rooftop of City Lot 2 located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 18th until Wednesday, February 21st at 5:00 p.m.

According to city officials, residents must register for storm parking through the "Storm Parking Portal" during the specified storm registry period.

In order for residents to receive storm parking validation, throughout the "Emergency Storm Parking" activation period, the city says to register online — by clicking here.

Unregistered vehicles will be charged at the standard hourly parking rate.

Activation Registration Window

- Opens: 2/17/24 @ 10:00 a.m.

- Closes: 2/21/24 @ 5:00 p.m.



Complimentary Parking Window:

- Opens: 2/18/24 @ 11:00 a.m.

- Closes: 2/21/24 @ 5:00 p.m.

"Parking fees will be waived for registered vehicles when exiting the lot during the activation period," said the city's press release. "Vehicles that remain parked beyond the activation period will be charged standard hourly parking fees."

Residents who live in flood-prone areas, should anticipate significant flooding and the potential for isolation, according to the city.

To register for emergency alerts go click here.