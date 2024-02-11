Man rescued after falling from Tangerine Falls in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A man was rescued after falling from Tangerine Falls Saturday evening.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched to West Fork Cold Springs Canyon around 3:00 p.m. about a 28-year-old man who had fallen 30 feet from Tangerine Falls.

Travis Ederer, Montecito Fire Division Chief, says "the guy was completely alert" after crews arrived to the area and rescued the man. Montecito Fire say the man was fortunate to potentially only have a hip injury after falling.

Courtesy: Montecito Fire Protection District Courtesy: Montecito Fire Protection District

The patient was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, according to Montecito Fire.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, their Copter 3 Air Unit, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team and American Medical Response all assisted Montecito Fire. SBCFD used their Copter 3 to hoist crews and paramedics into the area in order to help the fall victim.

Courtesy: Montecito Fire Protection District

In an Instagram post, Montecito Fire explained how they prepare to respond to an emergency call that takes place in the mountainside.

"Back country rescues create a significant injury risk for responders as they hike in with hundreds of pounds of equipment, then have to bring out a patient strapped into a stokes basket, rolling and carrying it all over numerous large rocks, boulders, creek crossings, and infinite other hazards," said Montecito Fire. "It takes approximately 15 personnel to effect a rescue on our trails, depending on the location."