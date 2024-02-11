Greenhouse put out after catching fire in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District put out a fire at a large greenhouse Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at the 4900 block of Foothill Road, at approximately 5:21 a.m.

According to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire, the initial call came from a neighbor who awoke to a "glow" and called into the southcoast dispatch center to report their structure fire.

When Carpinteria-Summerland fire crews arrived to the scene they found a large greenhouse with heavy smoke and fire exiting through a large portion of the roof towards the road.

According to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire, smoke and fire could be seen from as far away as Linden Avenue.

Fire crews kept the fire contained to one greenhouse and the was knocked down by approximately 6:26 a.m.

Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department and American Medical Response all assisted to the call.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire say, there were five engines on scene with no reported injuries.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

NOTE: The greenhouse fire did not happen at the Ambriz Kingdom of Plants as it was first reported.