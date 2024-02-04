Downed trees, power lines reported throughout the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple downed trees and power lines were reported throughout the Central Coast Sunday morning, a day after heavy rain made landfall.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 5 responded to a downed utility pole, at approximately 7:11 a.m., on Highway 166 east of New Cuyama. The highway temporary closed before reopening.

Goleta was the scene of three reported downed trees.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a 70 inch tree fell down on a condo complex on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue. Crews responded at approximately 4:19 a.m. Two units were red-tagged, displacing four adults and one dog. SBCFD says, fire crews assisted with salvage and recovery of personal items for the displaced residents.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The second incident was reported this morning, at approximately 7:22 a.m., on Calle Real near Highway 101. The Caltrans responded to the area in Goleta about a downed tree with the assistance of their maintenance team.

In the area of Stork Road near Fire Station 11 a downed tree was blocking the roads nearby. SBCFD responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m. Santa Felicia Road and Phelps Road were closed at both directions.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

Downed power lines were reported by the Pulsepoint dispatch center, in the Santa Barbara area, including on the 1000 block of Mission Ridge Road, on the 28 block of Eeast Pedregosa Street and the 5200 block of University Drive.

Downed wires, reported by the pulsepoint dispatch center, were shown in Solvang, Santa Ynez and in Lompoc.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Officials in San luis Obispo County activated their Emergency Operations Center after reports of damaged power lines, damages and impacts from the current storm.

The outage map for Pacific Gas and Electric shows, at approximately 12:12 p.m., power outages for over 27,800 customers.

Courtesy: PG&E

San Luis Obispo County Public Works is also monitoring the Arroyo Grande levee and are responding to downed trees.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, downed power lines were reported in the area known as The Pike in Arroyo Grande. SLO OEM advises to take extreme caution in that surrounding area.

Courtesy: County of San Luis Obispo Courtesy: SLO County Office of Emergency Services

The Pulsepoint dispatch center reported a downed tree in Atascadero by Cabazon Road and San Marcos Road. The emergency publication also reported several downed trees in the areas near Paso Robles and Nipomo.

CHP is also reporting to downed trees and power lines in San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

Cusotmers in SLO and Santa Barbara County are urged to call PG&E directly at 800-743-5000.