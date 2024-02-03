Evacuation shelter opens in Santa Barbara City College ahead of storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An evacuation shelter opened Saturday morning in Santa Barbara City College ahead of the upcoming storm.

The American Red Cross for the Central Coast coordinated with the County of Santa Barbara in efforts to help individuals seeking temporary shelter.

According to the ARC of the central coast, the shelter is located at the SBCC Wake Center on 300 North Turnpike Road.

In coordination with @countyofsb, a @RedCross shelter is open at the SBCC Wake Center on 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara ahead of the incoming storm.

Red Cross volunteers and partners are onsite to provide a safe place to stay, meals, water, emotional support & more. pic.twitter.com/tWB14k1izm — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) February 3, 2024

The ARC says, people headed to the temporary shelter should bring the following:

Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

For those who live in an evacuation warning zone and need assistance with sheltering, call the American Red Cross at 833-583-3111.

According to an X post by Santa Barbara County, the Call Center will be open Saturday, Feb. 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Call Center is also available to contact at 833-688-5551 for evacuation-related questions and general information.