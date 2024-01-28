SpaceX plans Falcon 9 launch at VSFB

Skip to Content
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — SpaceX is planning for a Falcon 9 launch of satellites Sunday evening at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to SpaceX, 22 satellites will be launched to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East with liftoff planned at approximately 6:16 p.m.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 10:03 p.m. SpaceX says, if needed, additional opportunities will be available on Monday, January 29th starting at 5:49 p.m.

According to SpaceX, the launch will be broadcasted live on their social media profile about five minutes prior to liftoff.

If weather permits, this will be SpaceX's ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SDA-0A, SARah-2 and six Starlink missions.

SpaceX says, following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

