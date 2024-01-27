Military plane drills taking place off coast of Ventura County naval base

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Residents will hear noisy skies, through Feb. 2nd, as military plane drills take place off the coast of the Naval Base Ventura County.

According to the NBVC press release, communities in the Camarillo, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks area may experience increased jet activity during this time.

NBVC says, the aircraft are stationed at the Point Mugu naval base in support of "Exercise Bamboo Eagle" from the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

The designated flight operations will focus on training and readiness "across multiple domains" and are expected to end Friday, Feb. 2nd.

According to NBVC, there are three strategic operating naval facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island.

The Ventura County naval base is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.