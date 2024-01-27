Skip to Content
Closures planned for HWY 101 in Ventura County

Courtesy: Caltrans District 7
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation are planning closures for lanes and ramps on Highway 101 in Ventura County, beginning Monday, for storm damage repairs.

According to Caltrans District 7, closures will fall between Faria Beach and Mussel Shoals Jan. 29th to Feb. 2nd.

Monday & Tuesday (Jan. 29th-30th)

  • Southbound HWY 101 Seacliff off-ramp from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • One SB Lane of HWY 101 from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday (Jan. 31th)

  • Southbound HWY 101 Seacliff (off and on-ramps) from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • One Northbound HWY 101 lane from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals - 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Thursday & Friday (Feb. 1st-2nd)

• Southbound HWY 101 Seacliff off-ramp from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 7

Caltrans says, all work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

Residents and businesses near the highway should expect noise, vibrations and dust from construction activities.

According to Caltrans, bicyclists should also expect temporary closures to the Ralph Fertig Coastal Bike Path that parallels HWY 101 going southbound, which stretches to about 2.5 miles.

The closures are also due to storm repair work, which begin from Bates Road to Mussel Shoals in Ventura County.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 7

"Work may be done sooner than 30 days allotted," said Caltrans in a post on X.

An X user asked Caltrans about alternative routes. Caltrans says they are looking for "possible detours," but are yet to find "a safe alternative."

Caltrans wants to reminds drivers to "Be Work Zone Alert" and to "Slow for the Cone Zone."

To learn more about the closures click here.

Drivers can also check out real-time traffic information on Caltrans quick maps.

