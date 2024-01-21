Man hospitalized after car rolls over on HWY 166 near New Cuyama

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after his car rolled over on Highway 166 near New Cuyama Sunday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews responded to a call about a vehicle rollover, at approximately 3:55 p.m., on HWY 166 West of Rock Front Ranch near Cable Corral Road.

SBCFD says, the driver's sedan landed on its roof after it rolled over and appeared to lose a tire in the process.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and say the driver sustained major injuries. He was transported by SBCFD's Air Support Unit to Marion Medical Center.

At this time, no further details have been released.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.