Man hospitalized after being struck by truck in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a truck Saturday evening in Oxnard.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 6:30 p.m. about a pedestrian being struck by a 2002 Chevy Avalanche at Wooley Road and Oxnard Boulevard.

Officers were able to locate a pedestrian near a roadway suffering from significant injuries.

Emergency medical service personnel also responded to the call and arrived at the scene. He was transported to the Ventura Medical Center for treatment and was identified as a 35-year-old Oxnard resident.

The driver of the truck was identified as a 48-year-old Oxnard resident. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

OPD says, investigators believe the man driving his Chevy Avalanche was traveling westbound on Wooley Rd when he struck the 35-year-old. Investigators, however, do not believe speed or impairment were a contributing factor to the incident.

According to the OPD, an investigation into the incident is underway.

To contact Corporal Alvaro Pulido dial (805) 385-7749 or via email. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the OPD at (805) 385-7600.

To call outside OPD investigator’s standard business hours, people are encouraged to reach them via email. To call watch commanders dial (805) 385-7746 or (805) 385-7778.