After several delays SpaceX launches satellites into orbit at VSFB

Courtesy: Space X / X
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — SpaceX successfully launched scores of satellites into orbit at the Vandenberg Space Force Base early Sunday morning.

After several delays, due to weather conditions, SpaceX say Falcon 9 was able to launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at the VSFB at approximately 12:59 a.m.

Courtesy: SpaceX / X

According to SpaceX, this was the 18th flight for their first stage booster supporting for Sunday's mission. It previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, Korea 425 and now eight Starlink missions.

Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, said SpaceX on X.

SpaceX is now targeting Sunday for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from their Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

