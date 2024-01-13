Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man hospitalized after head-on collision in Goleta

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
By
Published 12:05 pm

GOLETA, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a head-on collision with another vehicle in Goleta Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the incident happened on the 6600 block of Cathedral Oaks Road near Los Carneros Road at approximately 10:44 a.m.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The male driver of a Jeep Cherokee sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance.

SBCFD say it took about 15 minutes to extract the driver from his car.

Another male driver, of a Dodge pickup truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The roads surrounding the incident were momentarily closed between Los Carneros Rd and Glenn Annie Road, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the traffic incident is under investigation.

We will update this article as more information comes in.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
goleta
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content