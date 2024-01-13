Man hospitalized after head-on collision in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a head-on collision with another vehicle in Goleta Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the incident happened on the 6600 block of Cathedral Oaks Road near Los Carneros Road at approximately 10:44 a.m.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The male driver of a Jeep Cherokee sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance.

SBCFD say it took about 15 minutes to extract the driver from his car.

Another male driver, of a Dodge pickup truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The roads surrounding the incident were momentarily closed between Los Carneros Rd and Glenn Annie Road, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the traffic incident is under investigation.

We will update this article as more information comes in.