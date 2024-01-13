4 juvenile gang members arrested in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — According to the Oxnard Police Department, four alleged juvenile gang members were arrested in Oxnard Friday night.

Officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit assisted a patrol unit, at approximately 7:51 p.m., after responding to a call about subjects drinking and disturbing the peace in the mobile home park on the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue near A and Pine streets.

The Oxnard Gang Unit and patrol made contact with approximately 20 subjects in the mobile home park.

Oxnard police say, two subjects immediately discarded their firearms and fled from police, but were later apprehended and found to be juvenile gang members. They were arrested for possession of firearms.

Two additional juveniles were also arrested for obstructing and delaying the investigation, according to OPD.

In total four juveniles, alleged to be gang members, were arrested. Three of the four were 16-year-old residents from Oxnard. The other juvenile was a 17-year-old, also a resident from Oxnard.

Officers were able to locate the discarded firearms, identifying the guns as a Ruger-57, 5.7x28 millimeter in size, and a Springfield .45 caliber pistol. According to OPD, both firearms were found to be unregistered.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the OPD at (805) 385-7600, or via website by clicking on "Report Suspicious Activity."

To remain anonymous call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website to submit a tip via text or email.