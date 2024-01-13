Skip to Content
Top Stories

4 juvenile gang members arrested in Oxnard

Courtesy: Oxnard Police Department
By
Published 2:11 pm

OXNARD, Calif. — According to the Oxnard Police Department, four alleged juvenile gang members were arrested in Oxnard Friday night.

Officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit assisted a patrol unit, at approximately 7:51 p.m., after responding to a call about subjects drinking and disturbing the peace in the mobile home park on the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue near A and Pine streets.

The Oxnard Gang Unit and patrol made contact with approximately 20 subjects in the mobile home park.

Oxnard police say, two subjects immediately discarded their firearms and fled from police, but were later apprehended and found to be juvenile gang members. They were arrested for possession of firearms.

Two additional juveniles were also arrested for obstructing and delaying the investigation, according to OPD.

In total four juveniles, alleged to be gang members, were arrested. Three of the four were 16-year-old residents from Oxnard. The other juvenile was a 17-year-old, also a resident from Oxnard.

Officers were able to locate the discarded firearms, identifying the guns as a Ruger-57, 5.7x28 millimeter in size, and a Springfield .45 caliber pistol. According to OPD, both firearms were found to be unregistered.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the OPD at (805) 385-7600, or via website by clicking on "Report Suspicious Activity."

To remain anonymous call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website to submit a tip via text or email.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
crime and courts
oxnard
Oxnard Police Department
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content