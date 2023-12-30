Evacuation warning issued for Ventura County coastline
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Ventura County's coastline Saturday due to high surf and flooding impacting the area.
According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the warning is for residents bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Exit 78 on Highway 101 to South to Emma Wood Group Camp on PCH 1.
VCFD is encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.
The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood warning for the Ventura County coastline area, advising residents to remain out of the water.
VCFD Public Information Officer Andy VanSciver says, all city, state, and county beaches and parks along the coastline are all closed.
An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for residences bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Avenue South to Emma Wood Group Camp, due to high surf impacting structures in the area.— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 30, 2023
According to Ventura County Emergency, wave heights increased early this morning by 10 to 15 feet with potential hazards, including large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run-up.
VCFD have opened sandbag locations in the following area:
- City of Oxnard – City Corporate Yard – 1060 Pacific Ave, Oxnard, 93030
Friday, 12/29/23: 7am – 5pm
Questions: (805) 385-7950
- Ventura – Marina Park – 2950 Pierpont Blvd, Ventura, 93001
- Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, 93001
- Ventura – Fire Station 25 – 5674 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura, 93001
VCE also says beaches, harbors and public facilities are closed through December 31, 2023.
They include:
City of Ventura
- Ventura Pier
- All City of Ventura public beaches
City of Oxnard
- All City of Oxnard public beaches
City of Port Hueneme
- Port Hueneme Pier
County Parks
- Faria Beach
- Rincon Parkway RV Area
- Kiddy Beach
- Silverstrand Beach
- Hollywood by the Sea
California State Parks
- Ventura State Beach
- McGrath State Beach
- Mandalay State Beach
- San Buenaventura State Beach
- Emma Wood Campground
Harbors
- Channel Islands Harbor Entry
- Ventura Harbor Entry
