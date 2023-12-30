Evacuation warning issued for Ventura County coastline

Skip to Content
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Ventura County's coastline Saturday due to high surf and flooding impacting the area.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the warning is for residents bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Exit 78 on Highway 101 to South to Emma Wood Group Camp on PCH 1.

VCFD is encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood warning for the Ventura County coastline area, advising residents to remain out of the water.

VCFD Public Information Officer Andy VanSciver says, all city, state, and county beaches and parks along the coastline are all closed.

According to Ventura County Emergency, wave heights increased early this morning by 10 to 15 feet with potential hazards, including large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run-up. 

VCFD have opened sandbag locations in the following area:

  • City of Oxnard – City Corporate Yard – 1060 Pacific Ave, Oxnard, 93030
    Friday, 12/29/23: 7am – 5pm
    Questions: (805) 385-7950
  • Ventura – Marina Park – 2950 Pierpont Blvd, Ventura, 93001
  • Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, 93001
  • Ventura – Fire Station 25 – 5674 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura, 93001

VCE also says beaches, harbors and public facilities are closed through December 31, 2023.

They include:

City of Ventura

  • Ventura Pier
  • All City of Ventura public beaches 

City of Oxnard

  • All City of Oxnard public beaches 

City of Port Hueneme

  • Port Hueneme Pier 

County Parks

  • Faria Beach
  • Rincon Parkway RV Area
  • Kiddy Beach
  • Silverstrand Beach
  • Hollywood by the Sea

California State Parks

  • Ventura State Beach
  • McGrath State Beach
  • Mandalay State Beach
  • San Buenaventura State Beach
  • Emma Wood Campground

Harbors

  • Channel Islands Harbor Entry
  • Ventura Harbor Entry

For more information visit our live weather interactive radar or VCE for updates.

