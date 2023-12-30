Evacuation warning issued for Ventura County coastline

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Ventura County's coastline Saturday due to high surf and flooding impacting the area.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the warning is for residents bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Exit 78 on Highway 101 to South to Emma Wood Group Camp on PCH 1.

VCFD is encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood warning for the Ventura County coastline area, advising residents to remain out of the water.

VCFD Public Information Officer Andy VanSciver says, all city, state, and county beaches and parks along the coastline are all closed.

— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 30, 2023

According to Ventura County Emergency, wave heights increased early this morning by 10 to 15 feet with potential hazards, including large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run-up.

VCFD have opened sandbag locations in the following area:

City of Oxnard – City Corporate Yard – 1060 Pacific Ave, Oxnard, 93030

Friday, 12/29/23: 7am – 5pm

Questions: (805) 385-7950

Ventura – Marina Park – 2950 Pierpont Blvd, Ventura, 93001

Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, 93001

Ventura – Fire Station 25 – 5674 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura, 93001

VCE also says beaches, harbors and public facilities are closed through December 31, 2023.

They include:

City of Ventura

Ventura Pier

All City of Ventura public beaches

City of Oxnard

All City of Oxnard public beaches

City of Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme Pier

County Parks

Faria Beach

Rincon Parkway RV Area

Kiddy Beach

Silverstrand Beach

Hollywood by the Sea

California State Parks

Ventura State Beach

McGrath State Beach

Mandalay State Beach

San Buenaventura State Beach

Emma Wood Campground

Harbors

Channel Islands Harbor Entry

Ventura Harbor Entry

