Avila Heights Recovery helps treat substance abuse and addictions on the Central Coast

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - An addiction treatment center in Avila Beach is helping people recover from substance abuse.

Avila Heights Recovery is a drug and alcohol rehab center that offers medical detox treatment and therapy.

The center is designed like a home to make clients feel comfortable during their stay.

"What I really love about this location is that they're able to enjoy life again. They're able to get out and go hiking, kayaking, do pottery and experience life sober and find the joys in sobriety and doing activities without needing substances." said CEO and Founder, Cheree Ashley.

Avila Heights Recovery staff say they accept most insurance carriers and love seeing client lives change for the better.

