Crews put out attic fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — First responders put out an attic fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Fire units were dispatched to a sing story family home at approximately 11:55 a.m. to the 2000 Block of Cayuse Lane near Chinook Drive. First responders, once at the scene, say there was fire and smoke coming from the attic.

According to the Ventura City FD, fire crews extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes, keeping the fire from spreading throughout the single story home.

"The aerial device proved crucial to stop the spread of the fire throughout the attic," said Ventura City FD Battalion Chief Jeremy Henderson in a press release. "Salvage efforts were immediately deployed to reduce the damage from a working attic fire."

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Department

Ventura City FD say, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. However, a cat inside was able to rescued by fire crews. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The Ventura City FD were assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department, Oxnard Fire Department, the Ventura Police Department and American Medical Response.

There was a total of 34 fire personnel on-scene along with eight engines, two Trucks, two Battalion Chief's and two Ventura City Fire Investigators, according to Henderson.