Hiker injured, rescued in Los Padres National Forest

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — A hiker was rescued in Rattlesnake Canyon Park trail after sustaining an injury Saturday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the department got a call about a hiker needing assistance on Rattlesnake Canyon Trail at approximately 11:47 a.m.

County crews along with search and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, entering through the Gibraltar Rock point trail to access the hiker. A Copter Air Unit was also dispatched to the scene.

SBCF Public Information Officer Michael Gray says, the hiker sustained injuries to the lower extremity of their body.

After receiving medical treatment, Gray says, the hiker was was transported by Copter 308 to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.