Tour bus engine catches fire in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. — The engine of a tour bus caught fire in Montecito Saturday evening, according to the Montecito Fire Department.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Montecito Fire say, a bus driver traveling southbound on Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive Tour noticed something was wrong with the vehicle and pulled over.

MFD say, the bus driver evacuated about 30 passengers before the bus' engine caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Montecito Fire, crews knocked down the flames within minutes and no injuries were reported.

HWY 101 was closed as a result. The bus remains in the right lane, blocking traffic, until a heavy wrecker arrives to remove it. The left lane reopened as of 7:20 p.m. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/yCmGT8SQuB — Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) September 17, 2023

The bus, which had stopped on the far-right lane on HWY 101, blocked traffic until a heavy wrecker was able to move the vehicle.

All lanes were open at around 7:20 p.m.

California Highway Patrol of Santa Barbara and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department assisted MFD.

MFD say, Santa Barbara City Fire helped cover for Montecito Fire Station 91 during the incident.