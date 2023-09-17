Family displaced after fire burns home in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Calif. — According to the Cambria Fire Department, a family has been displaced after a fire burned their home early Sunday morning.

Cambria FD say, the fire happened at the 1900 block of Spencer Street at approximately 2:48 a.m.

Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department

Cambria Fire say, the fire was mainly burned the bedroom of the 3,000 square feet multi-level hillside home. There were four people at home, including several of their dogs, during the fire — all of which evacuated during the fire.

"The family will be displaced from the residence," said Cambria Fire Dept. Officer on Duty Ryan Maloney. "There is plenty of smoke damage throughout most of the rest of the house and heat damage all the way up through the staircase."

According to CFD, the fire also burned part of the garage. The smoke and heat damaged two other bedrooms in the home, says Cambria Fire.

Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department

The "extended fire attack" was controlled and contained after an offensive attack by Cambria FD Engine 5792.

At this time, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, Morro Bay Fire Department, Cambria Community Healthcare District Ambulance, the Red Cross and a breathing support unit from Avila Beach all coordinated and assisted in the residential structure fire.