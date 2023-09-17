Skip to Content
Top Stories

Family displaced after fire burns home in Cambria

Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department
By
Published 12:40 pm

CAMBRIA, Calif. — According to the Cambria Fire Department, a family has been displaced after a fire burned their home early Sunday morning.

Cambria FD say, the fire happened at the 1900 block of Spencer Street at approximately 2:48 a.m.

Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department
Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department

Cambria Fire say, the fire was mainly burned the bedroom of the 3,000 square feet multi-level hillside home. There were four people at home, including several of their dogs, during the fire — all of which evacuated during the fire.

"The family will be displaced from the residence," said Cambria Fire Dept. Officer on Duty Ryan Maloney. "There is plenty of smoke damage throughout most of the rest of the house and heat damage all the way up through the staircase."

According to CFD, the fire also burned part of the garage. The smoke and heat damaged two other bedrooms in the home, says Cambria Fire.

Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department
Courtesy: Cambria Fire Department

The "extended fire attack" was controlled and contained after an offensive attack by Cambria FD Engine 5792.

At this time, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, Morro Bay Fire Department, Cambria Community Healthcare District Ambulance, the Red Cross and a breathing support unit from Avila Beach all coordinated and assisted in the residential structure fire.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
cambria
Cambria Fire Department
house fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content