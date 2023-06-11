Firefighters douse burning Shed in Goleta that exploded, caught fire

GOLETA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Fire responded to multiple calls at about 5:25 a.m. of a shed fire on Sunday in Goleta.

The reports indicated a shed exploded then caught fire at the 5900 block of Via Lemora north of Fairview Avenue, according to SBCF.

"Explosion heard with calls to 911 for a 10-by-15-foot shed fire next to a residence," said SBCF Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck says crews put out the fire moments after arriving and contained the fire from extending to residence nearby. Crews doused the fire at about 5:29 a.m.

According to Safechuck, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion and shed fire are under investigation.