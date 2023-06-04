Oxnard woman motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on Hwy 58 in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — An Oxnard woman is dead after a fatal crash with another vehicle on Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita on June 3rd, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says, Peggy Masuda, 52, was traveling at an unknown speed southbound on her 2007 Harley Davidson soft-tail motorcycle on Highway 58 north of West Pozo Road. Masuda then somehow ended up on the northbound lane that Danny Oster, 74, was driving on with his Ford Raptor at 35 miles per hour.

"For reasons still under investigation, the rider of the Harley Davidson drifted over a set of double yellow lines which delineate the northbound and southbound lane,” according to CHP's report. "As a result, the rider drifted directly into the path of the Ford.”

The fatal incident happened at approximately 1:46 p.m., according to CHP.

The 52-year-old woman from Oxnard was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. She was later pronounced dead due to the injuries from the crash.

Oster, who is a Santa Margarita resident, was not transported to the hospital as he received minor injuries, according to the report.

CHP says, they do not suspect the use of drugs or alcohol.

The fatal incident is now under investigation.