Skip to Content
Top Stories

Power lines land on vehicle causing a vegetation fire in Buellton

KEYT
By
Published 12:25 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, power lines fell and landed on a vehicle on Sunday, causing a pine tree to catch on fire.

The vegetation fire happened on the 700 block of state route 246 near Riverview Drive at approximately 10:21 a.m.

CHP says witnesses saw a pine tree fall onto the power lines, causing the downed power lines to fall on top of vehicle.

After another vehicle passed through downed power lines that is when the pine tree began to smoke up, ultimately catching on fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Roads were closed on both sides of the highway to put out the fire. The highway was opened after CHP and SBCF cleared the area at around 10:30 a.m.

The Pacific Gas and Electric company were also there to investigate the downed power lines and make repairs.

CHP and SBCF say no injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content