Power lines land on vehicle causing a vegetation fire in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, power lines fell and landed on a vehicle on Sunday, causing a pine tree to catch on fire.

The vegetation fire happened on the 700 block of state route 246 near Riverview Drive at approximately 10:21 a.m.

CHP says witnesses saw a pine tree fall onto the power lines, causing the downed power lines to fall on top of vehicle.

After another vehicle passed through downed power lines that is when the pine tree began to smoke up, ultimately catching on fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Roads were closed on both sides of the highway to put out the fire. The highway was opened after CHP and SBCF cleared the area at around 10:30 a.m.

The Pacific Gas and Electric company were also there to investigate the downed power lines and make repairs.

CHP and SBCF say no injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.