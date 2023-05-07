Wrong-way driver crashes, arrested for DUI in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — A 22-year-old wrong-way driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on May 7, 2023 at around 2:01 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The CHP Ventura Communications Center (VCC) said they received several calls of a wrong way vehicle traveling northbound on the 101 Highway southbound lanes from Oxnard boulevard around 1:57 a.m.

A CHP patrol unit described the vehicle as a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant

CHP said they attempted to make a forcible stop on the Mitsubishi with it's patrol vehicle, striking the left side of the Mitsubishi with the left side of the patrol vehicle. The Mitsubishi, however, continued northbound in the first lane going southbound on the 101 Highway.

According to Jason McGarrah, 51, he swerved his vehicle out of the way when the driver of the Mitsubishi was traveling on the opposite side of traffic. McGarrah's, who was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon, said his car went off the side of the south road edge onto the on-ramp on Telephone road.

McGarrah said he suffered back pain due to the Mitsubishi. CHP did not give details on whether or not the passenger suffered any injuries.

CHP says the Mitsubishi continued going the wrong way southbound on State Route 33 and later became disabled as he attempted to drive in the center lanes of the highway.

Ventura County Sheriff's and multiple CHP units responded to the scene, arresting the 22-year-old driver for DUI and driving through the opposite side of a freeway causing injury.