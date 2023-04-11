Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:02 am
Published 10:57 am

Lotusland to host Sustainability Symposium to address climate change and best practices for gardening and agriculture

Lotusland

SANTA PAULA, Calif.— The Montecito botanical garden Lotusland is partnering with a renowned landscape designer to host a sustainability symposium Saturday.

The event is called “The Sustainability Symposium: Solutions for a Cleaner, Greener Planet.”

This 4 hour discussion will address climate change and conservation strategies through panel discussions featuring experts from botanical specialists and landscape designers to agriculture and sustainability consultants. It will be an interactive experience as audience members are encouraged to ask questions throughout the afternoon.

The Lotusland Executive Director says the goal is to provide the latest knowledge to horticulture and agriculture workers and garden enthusiasts.

For more information visit www.lotusland.org .

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content