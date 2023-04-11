Lotusland to host Sustainability Symposium to address climate change and best practices for gardening and agriculture

SANTA PAULA, Calif.— The Montecito botanical garden Lotusland is partnering with a renowned landscape designer to host a sustainability symposium Saturday.

The event is called “The Sustainability Symposium: Solutions for a Cleaner, Greener Planet.”

This 4 hour discussion will address climate change and conservation strategies through panel discussions featuring experts from botanical specialists and landscape designers to agriculture and sustainability consultants. It will be an interactive experience as audience members are encouraged to ask questions throughout the afternoon.

The Lotusland Executive Director says the goal is to provide the latest knowledge to horticulture and agriculture workers and garden enthusiasts.

For more information visit www.lotusland.org .