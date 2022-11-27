Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption from noon to 4 pm Sunday.

In the past they have hosted these routinely for cats, but now they have chosen to extend this to our 4 legged canine friends, as well.

Workers say that this creates a more calming environment for the dogs who get to meet their new prospective owners one on one, as opposed to having people walk through the shelter.

Santa Barbara Humane is letting people adopt all dogs 6 months and older on a “Name Your Price” basis, so that money does not get in the way of a pet finding a safe and loving home.

All dogs come spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.