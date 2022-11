SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wraps Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Over 60 dealers from around the country will be displaying art ranging from the 17th century to the mid century.

Antique items include furniture, jewelry, paintings, Silver, China, Pottery, Lighting, Textiles, Native American, Vintage Fashion, Bakelite, Oriental Rugs, Mid-Century Modern, Asian and much much more.