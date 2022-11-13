Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend.

Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County.

“I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said Dean.

Dean says that what makes this event unique is that it gives hundreds of people in the community the opportunity to give back to those in need.

“Whether it's elementary school kids making, you know, painting bowls or individuals donating to become sponsors, community organizations, being supportive banks and businesses. It's just what it's become is almost astounding to me,” said Dean.

Visitors paid a $30 dollar entry fee that included a hand painted ceramic bowl of their choice with a side order of soup to go.

“I picked this lovely green one because it's kind of my shade,” said event goer Ruth Johnson.

“We got some soup here and we’ll just go from there,” said event goer Alyssa Shapiro.

The event also featured an outdoor marketplace, where guests perused through ceramics, succulents, and gift raffles.

“I always get my favorite, my new favorite coffee mug every year,” said event goer Lisa Benshea.

“Look at these beautiful plants. In addition to our own bowls that we got for empty bowls. We've got plants to take home, too, that we could buy and support a cause,” said event goer Valerie Eurman.

All proceeds benefit the Food Bank’s mission to end hunger in Santa Barbara County.

“It gets more popular every year because it's such a great cause and it's so much fun. You can do your Christmas shopping,” said ceramic artist Collette Mason.

As of Friday, Empty Bowls has raised $70,000, but the Foodbank anticipates a total of $120,000 by the end of the event.