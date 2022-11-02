Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival hopes to shed light on antisemitism

The New Vic Theater in Downtown Santa Barbara
Mina Wahab - KEYT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

The Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival returns Wednesday to The New Vic Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

This 5 day festival includes films from around the world and expert panel discussions.

Thursday at 5:00 pm, a documentary called “Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life” will be playing.

The documentary sheds light on the tragic 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, PA and the community’s response to hate and antisemitism.

Following this documentary will be an expert panel with Anti-Defamation League Vice President of the Center on Extremism Oren Segal, Filmmaker Patrice O’Neill, and Lorne M. Fienberg, Immigration Attorney and Brother-in-Law of Joyce Fienberg, a Tree of Life victim.

For a full listing and schedule of films visit sbjewishfilmfestival.org.

Mina Wahab

