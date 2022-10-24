Dream Center supporting undocumented students opens at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Santa Barbara City College celebrated the grand opening of the Dream Center during Community Colleges’ Undocumented Student Week of Action.

The Dream Center was designed to be a safe space for undocumented students to find community and connection with their peers.

It also provides life changing resources including legal, financial, and academic assistance.

The grand opening kicked off on Wednesday October 19, 2022.

The Dream Center is located within the Center for Equity and Social Justice (CESJ) in the Campus Center. It is now open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding school holidays.

For more information about the Dream Center, visit the SBCC website.