Italian themed extravaganza raises money for low income senior housing in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- Life just became a bit better for low income seniors in Santa Ynez thanks to Rona Barrett.

Barrett worked with Santa Barbara’s Housing Authority to create affordable housing and supportive services for low income seniors.

The Golden Inn & Village is the result.

This facility offers several programs and services including medical screenings, arts and crafts, gardening, field trips, fitness classes, a computer lab, and a library for Santa Ynez’s aging population.

Tonight, Rona Barrett’s annual benefit event is back after a 3 year hiatus.

This event raises money for the Rona Barrett Foundation to help sustain the Golden Inn & Village.

Tonight’s theme is Love, Italian Style: A Celebration of Italian Film, Food & Fashion.

It will take place at the Sunstone Winery Villa.