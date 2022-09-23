A-Z Cooking School works to bring healthy cooking to schools

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One cooking school in Santa Barbara is working to bring healthy cooking to schools.

The school is called Apples to Zucchini Cooking, or A-Z Cooking, as it teaches students the ABCs of health and nutrition.

A-Z Cooking said its mission is to "bring people together over shared meals by teaching children, teens and adults how to prepare delicious, nutritious, affordable meals made from seasonal and local ingredients."

For more information on the classes offered by the A-Z Cooking school, visit: atozcookingschool.org/classes.