Children’s Parade draws in large crowds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch the Children’s Parade Saturday morning.

This Children's Parade, also called El Desfile de los Niños, is a Fiesta favorite, drawing in kids of all ages and their families.

Santa Barbara resident Leah Campos brought her little one to experience the parade for the first time.

“There hasn't been a parade in two years. Last time it was Fiesta, he [the baby] was in my belly,” said Campos.

With baby number 2 on the way, Leah, like many other moms in the county, has plans to keep this annual tradition alive.

“Next fiesta we’ll be out here, and just enjoying it. I think that he’ll be used to it,” added Campos.

Beranica Montoya, who is visiting from Goleta, is another Santa Barbara mom invested in the children’s parade.

“We’ve been coming for 4 years, and we really enjoy it,” said Montoya.

Parade participants wore vibrant colors, and marched, cheered, and danced along Cabrillo Blvd.

“All the little kids look so cute. So it's just … I love the colors. I love seeing just everybody have fun.” said Santa Barbara resident Ruth Valladares.

“We're excited to be here. And we see everybody else is excited to be here, too. We're so happy,” said Campos

Each year the parade serves more than 2,500 kids and their families and draws in more than 40,000 spectators.