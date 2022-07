SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara's Early Childhood Care and Education Services is partnering with the California Department of health to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Moderna vaccines will be provided to children ages six months to 11 years old.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 27 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Orfalea Family Children's Center.

For more information, visit uscb.edu.