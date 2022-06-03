Summer Reading Program kicks off Friday

GOLETA, Calif.- The 2022 Summer Reading Program kicked off Friday at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries.

The program, which will run through Saturday, July 30, will allow library goers to take advantage of the array of library resources and encourage them to read or listen to audiobooks. This year's theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."

For the first time in 2 years the program is being held in person and will include weekly prize drawings, special performances, and programs such as the Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Children and teens will be able to win prizes based on the number of books they read. Adults will be able to enter weekly drawings for each book they read. The libraries allow the reading to be completed in all formats including books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks.

Countless prizes have been donated by local businesses, and more are welcomed by anyone who would like to contribute to the program.

For more information including a full event schedule, visit cslpreads.com .