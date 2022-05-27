City of Lompoc gifts apricot tree to Hapgood Garden

LOMPOC, Calif. - Student leaders from Hapgood Elementary School received a gift from Mother Nature on Thursday at 3 pm.

The City of Lompoc presented and planted an apricot tree for Hapgood Elementary School's Hapgood Garden Sustainability Program, a program that promotes food security to local families, food pantries, and the school meal program through distribution of more than 1,800 pounds of produce.

The families of the students were able to take garden tours and listen in on food preparation demonstrations that were led by the students, following the tree planting.

The student leaders received glowing remarks from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who stated, " It is exciting to hear from our youth and learn from them. We are so impressed by their love of gardening that the city wants to support their orchard with the gift of the apricot tree."

For more information about the City of Lompoc, visit CityofLompoc.com.