Lompoc Valley Medical Center to launch free medical services to community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center will launch a clinic where free medical services will be provided to the community.

Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could help those who can't afford to get treated medically.

Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch said right now some free services are offered by appointment only.

The hopes are for this clinic to have free medical, dental, and vision treatments for patients.

At this time, doctors said free medical services are set, they are working to get dental and vision services free of charge.

Once there is a full staff of workers, the hospital will launch and people can walk in for these services.