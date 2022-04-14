United Way of Santa Barbara County is getting set for its “Fun in the Sun” program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - United Way of Santa Barbara County is bringing summer fun to local kids.

"Fun in the Sun" is a six-week summer learning and enrichment program. United Way has six sites throughout the county as far north as Guadalupe and stretching all the way down to Carpinteria.

The program serves 350 students each summer and it's students who come from families that may not be able to afford other summer programs.

“Child care is expensive," Melinda Cabrera of United Way said. "Summer programming is expensive. "Fun in the sun" provides a free option for families who may not be able to afford summer camp."

The program kicks off June 20th and will include students in third grade up to sixth.

“We have drumming this year," said Cabrera. "We work with other partners to come in and do engineering lessons with our kids.”

All of the students participating are free reduced lunch qualified and have been referred to the program by principals and educators; however, "Fun in the Sun" is also taking applications from the general public as well.

United Way also has the counselor in training program, which helps high school students achieve community service hours.

"High school students can earn over 230 community service hours if they work with us over the summer," said Cabrera. "So they themselves will go on field trips and learn leadership skills and engage in leadership workshops”