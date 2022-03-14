SeaVees Shoes partners with Mental Wellness Program to support mental health education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The local shoe brand has taken light on a timely topic.

SeaVees has collaborated with Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara to create a shoe that supports mental health education for youth.

“The concept was born at the height of the pandemic," said SeaVees representative Rachel Bacal. "A lot of people were suffering. It was becoming a crisis."

The design was done by Bay area artist Carissa Potter.

SeaVees is giving 10% of each shoe sold back to the Wellness Center, which then helps the youth program within the center.

“I would say that it’s probably one of the more important things that we do to connect with young people," said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Wellness Center. "Because the sooner they realize mental health is real and common, the better.”