Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:35 am
Published 12:34 am

Joe Pasternack picks up 100th win with UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 100th Gaucho win for head coach Joe Pasternack came at the perfect time for the UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team, which topped Long Beach State 84-71 Saturday night in front of a packed house at the Thunderdome. 

The Beach, who currently sit atop the Big West Conference, saw their 11-game win streak ended by the hands of the Gaucho backcourt as all three guards had tremendous performances. 

Freshman guard Ajay Mitchell led all players with 20 points to go along with nine assists and three steals.

Josh Pierre-Louis tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while Calvin Wishart scored 18 points.

UCSB (12-10 overall, 4-5 Big West) will now finish out the road portion of its regular-season schedule, heading to UC Davis on Thursday, before making the long journey to UC Riverside on Saturday evening.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Blake DeVine

Blake DeVine is a multimedia journalist and sports anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Blake, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content