Hospice of Santa Barbara builds bears for lost loved ones

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Creating teddy bears out of a lost loved one’s favorite article of clothing, the Hospice of Santa Barbara has a special program.

It’s known as the Beloved Bear Program, offering a comforting remembrance for those struggling during a time of grief.

Carole Ruppel has been volunteering with the nonprofit for almost 10 years now.

Sewing together these bears, she’s received many thank you cards from families receiving her stuffed animals.

“We take some clothing that they have given us and then we make a bear out of it,” she explained.

Since 2009, the Beloved Bear Program has handed out hundreds of these stuffed animals.

Ruppel does her best to ensure that each one is unique.

“I take the thought of what the bear would look like and how they would like to have he or she be remembered,” she said.

Each item is handcrafted by HSB volunteers and provides families with a tangible keepsake infused with memories, texture, and even the familiar comforting scent of their loved one.

It also helps solve a sensitive issue, families not knowing what to do with their lost loved ones' clothing.

“It allows the loved ones, the family members to clean out the closet,” Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg said. “Supports them in moving forward through this grieving process.”

The program also creates pillows.

“It’s a very personal intimate way to honor the individual who has died,” Selberg concluded.

Each bear and pillow take about 2-4 weeks to finish and is about 14 inches.

Both can be made from cotton shirts, blouses, uniforms, pants, pajamas, flannels, and even sheets. Please note: This program is available to current clients of HSB only.

If you or a loved one are grieving, please contact HSB’s Bereavement Services program.

To learn more, click here.