Royals roll past Chargers 74-54

GOLETA, Calif. — The San Marcos boys basketball team dominated Dos Pueblos 74-54 on Saturday afternoon at Sovine Gym.

Aidan Mandel aided the Royals' attack with 16 points. Senior guards Shakir Ahmad (13) and Julian Hicks (12) combined for 25 points.

The Chargers were led by junior guard Joe Talarico, who scored 12 points while sinking four three-pointers. Senior guard Joaquin Riker also added 11 points.

San Marcos (11-11 overall) sits firmly atop the Channel League with a 5-1 record.

Dos Pueblos (15-8, 3-3) remains in the playoff hunt with four games to go in the regular season.

