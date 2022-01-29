Dos Pueblos downs San Marcos, takes first place in Channel League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Channel League with a 51-41 win over San Marcos on Saturday at the Thunderhut.

Chargers senior guard Ari Tapia led the way with 15 points and senior center Lily Mires added 12 points.

DP jumped out to an early lead and never looked back after outscoring SM 20-8 in the second quarter.

After halftime, the Chargers held the Royals to a pair of free throws in the third while building a 45-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ariel Plourde was the only San Marcos player to score in double figures with 12 points. Ellie Monson scored nine points.

Dos Pueblos (15-3 overall, 5-1 league) starts a four-game slate in the final week of the regular season on Tuesday at Lompoc.

The Royals (14-5, 4-2) play host to Santa Ynez.