Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies arrest package thief, warn of more thefts during holiday season

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is warning about package thefts during this holiday season.

On Sunday at around 3:35 p.m., County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a home intruder on the 1400 block of East Mountain Drive in Montecito.

At arrival, deputies found the suspect fled the scene but was confronted by the victim at the home. The victim was able to provide information on the suspect including their description and their car.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect and the car on the 1500 block of East Mountain Drive.

Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Los Angeles woman. Deputies said she was found with the wrapped gifts that belonged to the victim along with other items that appeared to be stolen from other people.

Investigators say the woman was identified as the suspect in another package theft where she allegedly stole the package from a delivery driver but the driver was able to recover the package and bring it back to the resident.

The suspect was arrested for burglary, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, identity theft and prowling.

She is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Southern Branch Jail.

She has a $50,000 bail amount.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to take measures against theft including keeping doors and windows locked, securing sliding doors with metal rods, creating the illusion that you're home and keeping your home well lit.

Anyone that has information on suspicious activity is urged to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-568-3399.