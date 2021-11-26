Goleta gets first EV ARC 2020 charger in the County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The city of Goleta has received and set up Santa Barbara County’s first EV ARC 2020 for public electric vehicle charging, acting on its commitment to building a green and sustainable community.

The EV ARC from BEAM Global is now online in Goleta City Hall’s parking lot and is available for public use at no cost to the user.

Community members are welcome to charge their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles using the EV ARC at any time day or night, free of charge with a ChargePoint account.

The EV ARC is a transportable, 100% off-grid solar-powered EV charger that can also serve as a mobile emergency preparedness and energy resiliency asset. The unit, now occupying a single standard parking space and being grid-independent, required no construction, trenching or electrical circuit work, allowing for fast deployment.

“We are excited to have taken this first step of many in providing our community with access to clean, reliable energy and supporting the transition to electric vehicles," Goleta mayor Paula Perotte said. “We are looking forward to continuing the momentum in addressing climate change and creating a more sustainable, green Goleta."

Fully funded by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District 2020 Clean Air Grants Infrastructure and the California Office of Emergency Services Public Safety Power Shutoff Resiliency Programs, Goleta’s EV ARC unit is equipped with a ChargePoint Dual Port charger and can power up to 265 miles of electric driving in a single day.

The EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages.

The city is currently enrolling in Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) in an effort to support clean energy at competitive rates, and participate in innovative energy programs that facilitate the electrification of the transportation and built environments.

This year Goleta will move forward with a solar photovoltaic project and additional EV charging stations at City Hall. To learn more, click here.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)