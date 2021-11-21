Teen Star tryouts underway for 13th season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Teen Star is back in action for its 13th season in Santa Barbara.

The singing competition is somewhat similar to American Idol, showcasing the best young singers in Santa Barbara County in front of a live audience.

Teen Star was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

This season will be a little different, as applicants must submit video auditions online.

“It’s a chance to perform, especially after not being able to perform for almost two years,” Teen Star 2020 winner Andie Bronstad said. “This is a really amazing opportunity to be able to do so.”

Judges will select 20 teens for an in-person call-back audition on Saturday, December 4th.

The top-10 finalists will be announced through Facebook and Instagram at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5th.

“There is so much in the performance and the showcase throughout the whole year that we do,” Teen Star executive producer Joe Lambert said. “There are opportunities for the top-10 finalists whether you win or not. If you make the top-10, you’re going to be performing all over Santa Barbara County.”

The Teen Star finale will take place at the Granada Theatre on Sunday, February 27th.

The online audition window for teens trying out for Teen Star 2022 closes on Tuesday night.